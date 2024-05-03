Watch Now
News

Actions

Clinton Twp man charged with intent to murder after allegedly shooting neighbor

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 16:21:55-04

CLINTON TWP., Mich (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township man has been charged and arraigned after allegedly shooting his neighbor in an altercation.

Officials say that on Thursday, April 25, 32-year-old Steven Cole thought his neighbor had been in contact with Cole's girlfriend. Investigators say Cole proceeded to confront his neighbor in the parking lot of his apartment complex, shooting the neighbor twice. The neighbor is expected to survive.

Cole was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Felony Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. He's also being charged as a habitual fourth offender.

Cole was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court, with bond set at $250,000 cash/surety. A Proobable Cause Conference is scheduled for later this month.

"When an individual chooses violence, he betrays not only the victim but also the fabric of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a release. "We will ensure that those individuals are held responsible and accountable."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard