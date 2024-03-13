Jury begins deliberations in James Crumbley trial

(WXYZ) — Closing arguments have been presented by the prosecution and defense in the trial for James Crumbley. It comes after the prosecution rested its case on Wednesday morning and the defense called one witness.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald gave closing arguments for the prosecution. McDonald outlined the case they have against James, recapping the trial.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman then gave her closing argument in the case.

McDonald then wrapped up her case with a rebuttal argument.

The judge then presented the jury instructions and gave the case to the jury.

Defense Presents Case

The first witness for the defense was James' sister, Karen Crumbley.

Karen lives in Florida and testified about her conversations with James and her time with the Crumbley family. She said she stayed with them in June 2021 and didn't see anything concerning.

The defense rested its case after Karen's testimony, and closing arguments are set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

James said in court Wednesday that he was going to remain silent and not testify in the trial.

James, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deaths of Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.

Testimony has gone on for several days now with the prosecution calling many witnesses.

During Tuesday's trial, the prosecution focused on access to weapons and how Jams reacted after the shooting occurred.

He could be seen wiping tears as prosecutors played surveillance video from inside the high school.

Other witnesses who testified on Tuesday include the officers who were part of the fugitive apprehension team that arrested the Crumbleys, and the man who called 911 after finding their car at a warehouse in Detroit.

Prosecutors pointed out that while the Crumbleys were on the run and trying to lay low ,they were found with a lot of cash.

They also put their focus on the access to weapons in the Crumbley home, saying it was too easy.

They played video of James being interviewed by police talking about other guns in the house and the safe combination where the other gns were located.

Detectives then discussed what was found in the shooter's room during a search of their home.

James could face up to 15 years if convicted. The judge expects the case to wrap before the end of the week.