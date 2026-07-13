Closures coming to both directions of I-75 in Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading through Downtown Detroit along I-75 this weekend will have to deal with highway closures south of the city.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, road repair and bridge work will close two sections of I-75.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 17 and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, July 20, northbound I-75 between I-96 and M-10 will be closed. All ramps will also be closed, including:



EB I-96 ramp to NB I-75

Rosa Parks ramp to NB I-75

NB I-75 CD ramp to NB I-75

NB I-75 ramp to M-5 (Grand River Ave)

The detour for the closure is northbound I-75 to westbound I-96 to eastbound I-94 back to northbound I-75. Locally, drivers can take the northbound I-75 CD/Ramp to M-10.

Also from 9 p.m. Friday, July 17 and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, July 20, southbound I-75 will be closed from Springwells to Schaefer. All ramps will also be closed.

The detour for that will be southbound I-75 to westbound I-95 to westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 to southbound I-75. Drivers can also use M-85/Fort St. locally.

Detours:

Ramp closures start at 6 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday on Southbound I-75, including:

