Coast Guard honoring boat crew and local family for Detroit River rescues

(WXYZ) — The United States Coast Guard announced they are planning to recognize members of the J.W. Westcott II and a local family for their help in Detroit River rescues last year.

Sam Buchanan, the boat’s captain, and Albert Holland, a crew member of the J.W. Westcott II, along with a Detroit family will be honored with the Captain David P. Dobbins Award for excellence in search and rescue at 1 p.m. today at the J. W. Westcott office in the city.

Detroiters work together to save construction worker who fell from Ambassador Bridge

Last July, Bernita Flowers, Terri George and Tionne George were near the river when they saw a worker fall from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River. They then ran to the J.W. Westcott II crew, who was able to respond immediately to the scene, pull the worker from the water and transport him to EMS.

Just 10 days later, the J.W. Westcott II crew was also responsible for helping to rescue a fisherman who had fallen into the river.