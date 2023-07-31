Coast Guard rescues 5 people from burning boat near Pictured Rocks

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a burning boat near the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard Great Lakes sector said the rescue happened Saturday evening.

There was up to 250 gallons of diesel fuel on board, and the vessel operator, the National Parks Service and Coast Guard pollution responders had been monitoring the situation.

As of Sunday morning, pollution responders said all diesel fuel had burned off in the fire and there was no pollution threat.

Plans are underway to recover the vessel on Monday.