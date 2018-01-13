Coast Guard rescues ice fishermen from Lake Erie in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - 10:05 p.m.

All five ice fishermen have been rescued, the Frenchtown Township fire chief says.

9:18 p.m.

The Coast Guard has reportedly rescued two people off the Brest Bay Marina in Frenchtown Township. Three are still stranded.

Five ice fishermen were fishing when the ice they were on broke off, leaving them stranded on ice in Lake Erie.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are assisting with the rescue, as well as Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.