Coast Guard rescues two people who fell through ice in Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people who fell through the ice in Saginaw Bay on Saturday.

The two men had been ice fishing and were returning to shore on an ATV when it broke through the ice and sank.

A Special Purpose Craft-Airboat crew rescued the men and brought them back the the Coast Guard Station in Saginaw Bay where they were attended to by EMS.

They had been exposed to chest deep water but had been able to climb up onto the ice.