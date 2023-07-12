Coast Guard searching for 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie

(WXYZ) — The United States Coast Guard and other agencies are currently searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

According to the Coast Guard, the man fell into the water near South Bass Island.

#BREAKING Crews from @USCG STA Marblehead, OH & AIRSTA Detroit, along with other agencies' #SAR crews, continue search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard & was separated by wind & current from a 27' boat abt 10:30 pm near #LakeErie's S. Bass Island. Updates when available. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 12, 2023

He was apparently separated by wind and current after falling off a 27' boat.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

