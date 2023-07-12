Watch Now
Coast Guard searching for 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie

Eric Gay/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 08:32:54-04

(WXYZ) — The United States Coast Guard and other agencies are currently searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

According to the Coast Guard, the man fell into the water near South Bass Island.

He was apparently separated by wind and current after falling off a 27' boat.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

