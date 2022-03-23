Watch
News

Actions

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA Awards

33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Inside
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The Producing team and cast of "Coda" accept the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards - Inside
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:41:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “CODA” has won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, giving momentum to the possibility that the small film could have a big night at next week’s Oscars.

The story of three adult family members who are deaf and a fourth who is not and seeks a singing career beat out bigger contenders including “The Power of the Dog" and “Dune” to win the award on Saturday night.

More often not the film that wins goes on to take best picture at the Academy Awards. “Star Wars” universe stewards George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy were also honored with a career achievement award.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!