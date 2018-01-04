Coldest day of 2018 on the way, wind chills plummeting to -30 on Friday in metro Detroit

A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 4 PM today for all of Metro Detroit. However, even colder air arrives tonight with additional wind chill advisories and/or warnings expected across southeast Michigan.



Wind chills will plummet -20° to -30° by Friday morning. Despite sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will only climb into the single digits with bone chilling wind chills well below zero all day.

Under these conditions, it can take as little as 15 to 30 minutes for frostbite to occur to any exposed skin. Make sure you limit outdoor activities, dress accordingly and protect your pets from the dangerous cold.



This blast of arctic air will remain entrenched over the area through Saturday. We will come close to breaking the record for the coldest daytime high both Friday and Saturday. The record for January 5th and 6th is a mere 5° set in 1912.



