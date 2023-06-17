Watch Now
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the Interstate 95 highway collapse after an aerial tour of the site at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 12:20:12-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks.

That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical stretch of highway that's been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend.

"We are getting it done here in Philly," Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city's mayor.

Biden said "there is no more important project" going on right now, as far as he's concerned.

He added: "We're with you. We're going to stay with you" until the work is "totally finished."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

