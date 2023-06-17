Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks.

That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical stretch of highway that's been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend.

"We are getting it done here in Philly," Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city's mayor.

Biden said "there is no more important project" going on right now, as far as he's concerned.

He added: "We're with you. We're going to stay with you" until the work is "totally finished."