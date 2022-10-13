College basketball player Emoni Bates to have felony charges dismissed, attorney says

(WXYZ) — College basketball player Emoni Bates will have two felony charges against him dismissed, according to his attorney Steve Haney.

Haney tells 7 Action News he will plea to a misdemeanor instead.

The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics said they will reinstate Bates to all activities.

“The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Emoni Bates' defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed. In accordance with EMU’s Athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities,” the statement said.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office also released the following statement: “As with all of our cases, and pursuant to our ethical obligations, we will not be making public comment of substance until after the judicial process is concluded.”

Bates was originally charged with two felonies related to the discovery of a gun during a traffic stop near Ann Arbor.

Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan after one season at Memphis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

