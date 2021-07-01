Comcast chooses Detroit for digital literacy training for senior citizens

Detroit is one of three cities that was selected to launch a new Comcast program to help seniors bridge the digital divide.

Comcast and the Older Adults Technology Services from AARP are launching a new tool that will provide training, outreach tools, engagement and more to help aging adults.

Comcast is also donating $5,000 each to the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Detroit Housing Commission, Focus Hope, Matrix Human Services and the St. Patrick’s Senior Center.

The goal is to help distribute 250 computers and digital learning instructional materials through the nonprofits. An additional 250 laptops will be donated by Comcast.

“By working together with other organizations that share our passion for digital equity, we will be able to educate more seniors about how to safely use the Internet and access all the value it can offer,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president for Comcast in Michigan. “Just as importantly, what we learn from the pilot here will help pave the way for other communities across the U.S. to learn from our experience and get more seniors online.”

“We want to create a future where every Detroiter is digitally included, especially our seniors,” said Joshua Edmonds, director of digital inclusion for the City of Detroit and founder of Connect 313. “Together, with Comcast and OATS, we will reach and empower as many Detroit seniors as possible with the technology and training they need.”

Each laptop will also come with six months of free internet from Comcast through the company's Internet Essentials program.

