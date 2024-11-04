'Come From Away' coming to the Fisher Theatre in February

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical "Come From Away" is returning to Detroit this winter for a string of shows.

According to Broadway in Detroit, "Come From Away" will play at the Fisher Theatre from Feb. 11-16. Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10 a.m.

The show tells the story of 7,000 passengers who were stranded in a small town in Newfoundland after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Tour musicians include Bronwen Chan, McKinley Foster, Gioia Gedicks, Spencer Inch, Logan Mitchell, Tonie Nguyen, Isaiah Smith and Brandon Wong.

It won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical and four Olivier Awards in London, including Best New Musical.