Come inside Elmer's Hamburgers, a Detroit neighborhood favorite since the 1950s

(WXYZ) — Elmer’s Hamburgers is one of the last old school slider restaurants in Detroit, although not as well known as some of the others.

It’s been a staple on West Chicago in Detroit since the 1950s, and it is certainly loved by its westside neighborhood.

“I hear stories all the time from people who had their first date at Elmer’s, who met friends at Elmer’s ... the grill, the countertops, the stools, basically what you see, is how it was back in the 50s,” said Louis Smith, owner of Elmer’s Hamburgers.

Francis McGlory, slider chef, has been cooking here for over 20 years; she has managed orders as large as 100 burgers at a time.

Elmer’s is no longer open 24 hours and the dining room is closed because of the shortage in staffing. In spite of the challenging business environment, Louis and staff work hard every day to keep this little piece of slider history going.

“So many people know about this place and love this place that I’m just proud to carry the torch as long as I can,” he said.

