Comedian Mike Epps bringing new comedy club, entertainment venue to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Comedian and actor Mike Epps is giving new life to the former Punch Bowl Social venue.

He announced the site will be turned into a new entertainment venue.

Plans for "One Mike Detroit" were announced during a party Wednesday evening at the future site. It will be a comedy club, podcast suite, restaurant and lounge.

A comedian and Detroit native 7 Action News spoke with talked about the impact of having a comedy club in the heart of the city.

“This is big, man, because like for the city, we didn’t have any real comedy clubs in the heart. So this is major,” actor and comedian Mic Larry said.

One Mike Detroit is set to open in the spring.