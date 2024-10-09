Comedian Nikki Glaser coming to the Fisher Theatre on April 11

Comedia Nikki Glaser is coming to Detroit as an extension of her North American "Alive and Unwell" tour next spring.

According to Broadway in Detroit, Glaser will perform at the Fisher Theatre on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 11.

Glaser has gained notoriety throughout 2024 after her performance at the Tom Brady Roast, and the premiere of her new special, "Someday You'll Die," which was released in May.

She'll also host the 2025 Golden Globes Award on Jan. 5 before resuming her tour.

She's been performing comedy for two decades and has been known for her appearances on Comedy Central roasts. She's also the host of three podcasts.