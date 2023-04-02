Comerica Bank to hold 5th Annual Prom Dress Drive, benefiting Jackets for Jobs

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Comerica Bank [comerica.com] is welcoming donations for its fifth annual Prom Dress Drive [comerica.com] beginning Monday, April 3, and continuing through Friday, April 21, in support of community partner Jackets for Jobs [jacketsforjobs.org].

Individuals and businesses alike can drop off new or gently used dresses at participating Comerica locations to benefit southeast Michigan students. Eleven Comerica Bank banking centers and offices throughout Metro Detroit will serve as collection sites. Participating locations will also accept accessories such as jewelry, shoes, purses and wraps. For the first time, Comerica will supply the donated dresses and accessories to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success.

“For the past several years, our colleagues, customers and communities have come together with tremendous generosity during our previous prom dress drives to support local teens,” said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. “As the interest in contributing to this great cause remains strong, our new partnership with Jackets for Jobs allows us to continue connecting to the community through an outstanding community organization driven to help others to thrive and succeed.”

Since 2017, Comerica has donated more than 5,300 dresses to benefit local teens who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom, including over 900 last year following a two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When we eliminate obstacles and reduce challenges for those in need that open opportunities and offer experiences that enhance self-worth, we positively impact lives and help transform our communities,” said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs Founder and Executive Director. “With the support of Comerica Bank, we are confident we can achieve this and help our youth by giving them a chance to attend their own special events with beauty and, most importantly, confidence. This is an exciting endeavor, and we look forward to hosting our boutique that can help so many teens this year.”

Donations of new and gently used presses and accessories can be dropped of at the following branches:

• Ann Arbor | Stadium Blvd.-Pauline: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

• Auburn Hills | Auburn Hills Campus: 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

• Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter: 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

• Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

• Dearborn | Main lobby of the Comerica Bank Center located at 411 West Lafayette St. Detroit, MI 48126

• Grosse Pointe | Fisher-St. Paul: 415 Fisher Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

• New Baltimore | Gratiot-Cotton: 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

• Northville | Northville: 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

• Novi | Grand River and Beck: 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374

Comerica Offices

• Detroit | Comerica Bank Center: 411 W. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226

• Livonia | Livonia Operations Center: 39200 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152