Comerica Bank to hold 5th annual prom dress drive to benefit Jackets for Jobs

Comerica Bankis accepting donations for its annual Prom Dress Drive April 3 through April 21 to support Jackets for Jobs and students in need. Donations of new or gently used dresses can be dropped off at participating Comerica locations.

“For the past several years, our colleagues, customers and communities have come together with tremendous generosity during our previous prom dress drives to support local teens,” said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank National Community Impact Manager. “As the interest in contributing to this great cause remains strong, our new partnership with Jackets for Jobs allows us to continue connecting to the community through an outstanding community organization driven to help others to thrive and succeed.”

For the first time, dresses and accessories will be donated to Jackets for Jobs, “a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success,” said Comerica Bank.

Comerica has donated more than 5,300 dresses since 2017 to benefit local teens.

“When we eliminate obstacles and reduce challenges for those in need that open opportunities and offer experiences that enhance self-worth, we positively impact lives and help transform our communities,” said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs Founder and Executive Director. “With the support of Comerica Bank, we are confident we can achieve this and help our youth by giving them a chance to attend their own special events with beauty and, most importantly, confidence. This is an exciting endeavor, and we look forward to hosting our boutique that can help so many teens this year.”

The following Comerica Banking Centers of office locations will accept donations:

Please note: These locations will also accept accessories including, jewelry, shoes, purses and wraps.

Comerica Banking Centers



Ann Arbor | Stadium Blvd.-Pauline: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Auburn Hills | Auburn Hills Campus: 3501 Hamlin Rd., Ste. 1, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter: 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Dearborn | Michigan-American: 16150 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

Grosse Pointe | Fisher-St. Paul: 415 Fisher Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

New Baltimore | Gratiot-Cotton: 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

Northville | Northville: 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

Novi | Grand River and Beck: 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374

Comerica Offices

