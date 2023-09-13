Common nasal decongestant doesn’t relieve congestion, FDA says

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Phenylephrine has been a go-to remedy for millions of Americans. It’s been around a long time, since the 1970s.

It’s widely used to alleviate symptoms like nasal congestion, stuffiness, sinus pain, or pressure caused by colds, flu, allergies, or hay fever. However, recent research suggests that phenylephrine may be no more effective than a placebo or dummy pill. Possibly because the body quickly processes the drug, and very little appears to reach the nasal passages.

So, what can cold sufferers do to relieve symptoms? Well, phenylephrine is also available in nasal spray and drop forms, which appear to be more effective as they're directly applied to the nose. However, a word of caution with these products is that excessive use can potentially worsen nasal congestion.

The good news is that there is an alternative to phenylephrine. It’s called pseudoephedrine. It works by constricting blood vessels, which can clear nasal congestion. It's available in various brands and forms. And can help individuals seeking relief from cold symptoms.

You don’t need a prescription for pseudoephedrine, but I can understand why people think you need one. That’s because pseudoephedrine became a little harder to purchase back in 2006. The products were moved from store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter due to legislation aimed at combatting the meth epidemic. Pseudoephedrine can be chemically modified to produce meth – a highly addictive drug.

People need to ask the pharmacy staff to purchase the drug. You just need to be 18 or older and show a valid driver's license. Also, there is a limited amount of pseudoephedrine that can be purchased within a 30-day period.

The downside of pseudoephedrine is that it can cause side effects like nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, dizziness, headache, or nervousness. There are also drug interactions, so consulting with your physician before use is recommended.

As for non-drug methods to relieve nasal congestion, there are several options. Consider using a humidifier, as moist air can soothe irritated nasal tissues. Taking a shower can also be beneficial, as the steam can help thin out nasal mucus. Additionally, nasal saline, a warm compress applied over the nose, and maintaining proper hydration are all great strategies that can help ease congestion without the use of medication.