Community comes together to honor young victims in Ypsilanti Township shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people have died and two more remain in the hospital after a shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, four people were shot at the George Place Apartments near George Place and Johnson Road, just off of E. Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victims involved were ages 14, 16, 19 and 20. They also said the 14-, 16- and 19-year-olds are brothers. It's unclear who was shooting at whom.

We now know the identities of the three teenagers: Dallas Williams, 16, Cater Williams, 14, and Travis Williams, 19.

Dallas Williams and the 20-year-old, who has not yet been identified, died.

"We had so many hopes and dreams for him and now, we have to bury those hopes and dreams," Dominique Johnson, a cousin of the brothers, said.

According to Johnson, Dallas Williams was all about love, especially when it came to his family.

"When I pulled up, he always made sure he had a smile for me and I use to tease him and say 'Boy, you better be sitting down somewhere.' He'd be like, 'I am Titi. I am.' But he always had a smile on his face. I never really saw Dallas down," Johnson said.

Losing Dallas Williams is near incomprehensible for his family. They called the shooting senseless.

"We are really close-knitted family, a well-known family, and all we have is each other. We are cousins, but more like siblings, and so we are just leaning on each other right now and trying to be there for his mom," Johnson said.

The Ypsilanti community as a whole is trying to make sense of the tragedy.

An organization called Survivors Speak gathered people together to pray and to uplift the Williams family and others who are hurting.

"We recognize that this is devastating and that we have to do what we can but first, we are going to try to provide you comfort and try to provide you some kind of solace and healing as we move forward and try to solve the crime," Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown said.

The Washetnaw County Sheriff's Office hasn't made any arrests. It's making the grieving process much harder for Dallas Williams' family.

"This life was stolen from us, so if anybody knows anything, speak up," Johnson said.

She says they will never stop fighting for her cousin.

"Forever," Johnson said.

The family is devastated and they want to move on, but they need justice. Anyone with information can call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-484-6740.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

