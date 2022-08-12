2022 Kimmie Horner Jazz Festival in Southfield features fun, fitness, food, and great music

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight is Southfield’s celebration of the 2022 6th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival.

Kimmie sings locally, nationally, and all over the world and she wanted to bring her talented friends here to perform and give back to the community at the same time.

The stage is set after making it past the pandemic for the last two years. The amazingly talented jazz singer is back to celebrate.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford caught up with Kimmie Horne earlier today and asked, “This is the 6th year for the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival how proud are you?”

“Oh my gosh, I am so touched and every day I've been coming up to the site for the last month and a half,” said Horne.

Her #1 super fan Yvette Oree never misses a show and even wears the t-shirt from the first jazz festival.

The gorgeous homegrown talent is thrilled her show has grown so much.

Do you have any idea how many people might come out here,” asked Clifford.

“We anticipate probably 5-10,000 people,” said Horne.

Kimmie is related to Hollywood Icon Lena Horne and performs all over the world, but this is her baby.

“It is a weekend full of music, fitness, fun, and a lifetime achievement award recipient,” said Horne.

Motown Legend Dennis Coffey, one of the Funk Brothers, will be the recipient. Last year she honored the late queen of jazz radio Rosetta Hines

This free festival also gives back, The John Evans Cash Foundation which brings awareness to mental illness and suicide awareness will receive a donation.

“We really believe in giving back into the community and with the businesses, they all do well like the vendors the food trucks,” said Horne.

The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival has more than 21 sponsors, vendors and more than eight acts will share the stage tonight and tomorrow night when Kimmie will close out the show.

