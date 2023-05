(WXYZ) — Construction is now underway on the new state-of-the-art State Fair Transit Center and an outdoor public plaza. The location is 8 Mile and Woodward.

The building is the former Michigan State Fair Grounds Dairy Cattle Barn. When complete, there will be retail space, restaurant options, an indoor lobby, a ticket office, and restrooms.

Today, Glenda Lewis received a tour of the facility. Construction is in full swing with a grand opening in the spring of 2024.