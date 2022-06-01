Delivery company avoids high gas prices by going all-electric

(WXYZ) — Mike Theodore is the owner of WYGO, a delivery company.

WYGO saves about 25-to 28 thousand gallons of fuel each year by going electric. They decided to go all-electric when they launched the company four years ago.

General Motors' fleet out of Lake Orion is where Mike gets his vehicles.

WYGO delivers for a number of companies including Nibbles and Nuts, Vince and Joe's, Joe’s Produce, Papa Joe’s, Nino Salvaggio, and Market Fresh Market Square.

Mike says WYGO vehicles are low maintenance but the range is limited to 200 miles. Mike is now planning to put a charging station behind the businesses he delivers for and will hire employees from the area.