Detroit stylist on mission to help those dealing with hair loss

(WXYZ) — Hair has been a successful profession for world-renowned stylist, teacher, and Detroit native Ms. Reecy.

But it evolved into a personal mission after a family history of breast cancer caught up with her 11 years ago.

Her efforts have even helped her cousin Wanda, whose hair she was able to bring back from female pattern baldness and alopecia.

It’s something she plans to grow into, being a caregiver for women and men suffering from any condition that causes them to lose their hair.

In addition to hair replacement, treatment, and facial tattooing, Ms. Reecy has started a service called Survivors That Look Good in which she will provide prosthetics, along with all the personal touches.

The pandemic put a stop to her monthly sessions at St. Joseph Mercy that helped women with cancer look good and feel better. But she did exchange some of her knowledge with cosmetology students she taught at Dorsey Schools. They are now showing their support for her mission.