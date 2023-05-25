Downtown Detroit is getting some springtime love as we head into summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hellllloooo sunshine!

Downtown Detroit - gearing up for a busy summer.

For some people downtown, they aren’t waiting for the big events to begin enjoying what Detroit has to offer. We went to Campus Martius today to see it for ourselves.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “Mary… what are we doing right now?”

“We are laying in the sun in Downtown Detroit,” said Mary Hennessy. “How many other cities can you just hang out in the middle of the city and do this?”

“No other city. Not a single one,” said Hennessy.

It is time to shine for downtown Detroit.

“I love it. I live down here. So I’m a big fan of summer when it comes,” said Stephanie, a Detroit resident. “The weather is perfect. We’ve just been walking around literally for hours. We don’t even know where we are going it's that nice.”

With perfect weather comes a perfect opportunity for some fun. And the Monroe Midway has it. Skating, maybe getting your puppy love fix, or catching a movie, you can sure find it here in Detroit today.

The higher temps also providing educational opportunities for kids.

“Throughout the rest of the summer. We got this NBA game that teaches kids math,” said Calvin Sibert, Learn Fresh, Chief Mission Officer.

“Perfect weather. Some people say Detroit is back. We never left. So, I don’t know where they got that from,” said Sibert.

Outside of the Midway, an opportunity to treat your tastebuds with the summer food trucks.

"Lunchtime. That looks like a very summery thing. What did you get?” asked Abel.

“Strawberry pineapple dole whip,” said one happy customer.

“Can you just tell me about what warm weather downtown means to you all?

“It means all the people are out. Walking by. Stopping and getting a bowl. Stopping and getting dole whip. They love dole whip in the summertime,” said Amy from Poke Ur Way Food Truck.

The summer season also means big experiences in Detroit.

The birthplace of Techno hosting the Movement Music Festival. Summer concerts like 2-nights of Taylor Swift at Ford Field.

Downtown — right now transforming for the Detroit Grand Prix.

On the horizon, The Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“We’re on the up,” said Hennessy.

“We’re on the up, I like it,” said Abel. “Alright, I think I’m just going to hang out here the rest of the day.”