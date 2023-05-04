DPSCD budget plan calls for eliminating over 300 positions across the district

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The top teacher in our state, Michigan’s Superintendent of Public Instruction visited Detroit, a day after the leader of Detroit Public Schools Community District said hundreds of jobs will need to be cut to balance the budget.

I talked with the state superintendent today about the predicament.

Michigan Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice was in Detroit, meeting with some of the bright young minds in Detroit, those who are the future of our state. But the quality of their future education could be in jeopardy.

A budget shortfall is on the horizon if jobs in the district are not cut.

“We’re looking at a 2000 FTU revenue loss which equates to about $20 million,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

That was Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

His budget plan calls for eliminating over 300 positions across the district but giving 200 of those employees options for alternative jobs. That's still 100 jobs cut, from central office staff and principals to college transition advisers and kindergarten para-educators.

Parents are very concerned.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “Do you worry about the quality of your kids' education?”

“Yes!” said one DPSCD parent.

“This ain’t the time for cuts at all. Not at all. They’re already not really getting an education as it is,” said DPSCD parent Maria Russell.

The proposed cuts come as the state has touted historic investments in education funding.

“We’re going to make monumental improvements in the education system for all of our kids and educators in Michigan,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during a previous press conference in July 2021.

“If both exist at the same time, does that mean that this historic funding in the budget is still not enough?” asked Abel.

“Oh, there’s no question that it's not enough. I mean the reality is that this was an extraordinary budget. The fiscal year ‘23, the best budget in the last 30 years. But we’re underfunded in the state by billions of dollars,” said Rice.

“You’ve had enormous amounts of pandemic relief from the federal government. Local school districts are coming off of that one-time pandemic relief, #2, #3 a number of districts have lost enrollment and when you lose enrollment you lose revenue. And when you lose revenue, you have to pay her back all things being equal so I think it really says something about the moment.”

“Kindergarten pare educators are among some of the positions being recommended for cuts in this district, what does that mean for the kids' experience in education moving forward when those kinds of positions are taken away as well as college transition professionals as well?” asked Abel.

“So, there are 832 school districts in our state, there are 56 intermediate school districts in the state, I’m going to pre-judge or judge any individual cut or proposed cut, in any district. I’m not excited about any cuts anywhere,” said Rice.