Eastern Michigan University gives sneak peek of new residence halls for upperclassmen

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's back to school time and Eastern Michigan University is rolling out the green carpet to not only attract new students but also to keep upper-class students and graduate students living on campus.

We took a tour to see what the future will look like.

Eastern Michigan University is ready to compete, not only in sports, but the campus is also undergoing $200 million in renovations.

“Here we really wanted to create a space that was welcoming for students,” said Anthony Sikora from Rieth Jones Advisors.

In 2022 EMU had 14,038 students and this school year administrators expect the same number of students to return, but with changes coming to dorms like Walton Hall, they hope to attract and retain more.

Ravel Ray is primed and hails from Ohio but bleeds Eagles Green and White and he believes the changes will keep people on campus.

“I really like the new changes, “said EMU student Ravel Ray. “Especially with Downing. That's where I used to live at, as a freshman. Just the few changes they've done on the outside already is making our campus look so much nicer and more updated and it makes me want to go on a walk.”

The renovations are impressive! Walton Hall is at least 60 years old, but look at the entryway - it has all been gutted. New lights, a welcome desk, seating, and huge windows for more natural light. Desperately needed air conditioning is now being added to every room.

Students have the ability to control the temperature in their room as well. Students also have keyless dorm room entries and much needed Wi-Fi updates.

“There's additional access point devices in now to double almost triple our signal,” said Sikora.

Plus, each floor will have its own color scheme. The best part? Students got a say in everything - including furniture.

“We brought a bunch of furniture samples in, and we had them sit and feel things whether they wanted a tablet arm or they didn't,” said Sikora.

At the center of campus, two lakes in front of the brand-new rec center and student center. Two thousand students took part in focus groups to give input on their new campus including 270,000 new square feet here at Lake View and West View dorms.

It's apartment-style living on campus. 4-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and studio apartments will be up for grabs by upperclassmen and graduate students.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Did you all strategically plan for upperclassmen to keep them from going off campus to stay at a place like this which is really beautiful?”

“Well, we think that it creates a better sense of belonging to the university,” said Ellen Gold, Dean of Students at Eastern Michigan University. “Creating an apartment-style living eliminates for some of them the need to find something off campus. They've got all of the conveniences and then some by living here 3-4 years.”

Another major goal is to keep the cost of living on campus competitive with apartments off campus.

“A lot of people, when they made the decision to move off campus, it was due to lack of different options that we had for upperclassman apartment style living but I know just from talking to a lot of my friends they are really excited about this new place coming because they have dishwashers and a kitchen,” said Gold.

Josh Boyd is a fourth-year student and plans to attend graduate school here at EMU.

“Do you think this will attract new students because of all of the changes?” asked Clifford.

“Yeah, other students seem to be very positive about the renovations and the new buildings. The lake is an awesome spot and these new apartments, the concepts are just awesome, they look so cool,” said Josh Boyd, a fourth-year EMU student.

The renovations on Walton Hall will be complete in about two weeks. Lakeview will be ready for students by 2024.