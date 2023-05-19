Efforts towards zero waste living picking up in communities like Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the race to zero, zero-waste efforts are picking up steam, with businesses and residents that are inching closer to zero-waste living.

The United States is one of the world’s most wasteful countries. Garbage in landfills accounts for the third largest source of human-related emissions in the United States, which has an adverse effect on the climate.

Out of major concern for overconsumption- some are leaning into a zero-waste lifestyle making it their mission to produce as little trash as possible.

Today, we live in a take, make, waste economy.

“A lot of our systems are designed where the default is to produce trash,” Lydia McMullen-Laird the Co-founder, ZeroWaste.org.

Buy the good, use the good, then toss it. But travel just 45 minutes outside of Detroit, and you’ll see another model taking root.

“People are interested in how they can do better,” said Ann Arbor resident Bridgette Pollaski.

That includes Bridgette Pollaski, she, and thousands of others across Ann Arbor joining the movement to cut down on waste.

“I was seeing what people were throwing away and the kind of the excess that people were living in and it kind of made me rethink my own choices,” said Pollaski.

For Bridgette, that means eating vegetarian food to reduce carbon footprint composting, including making sure kitchen scraps get a second life, avoiding car use, and buying second-hand.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “When’s the last time you bought new clothing?”

“I think it’s been maybe six months or so,” said Pollaski.

For Lydia McMullen Laird, it’s been years, eight years in fact, living zero waste.

“Generally, my trash will be about a gallon Ziplock,” said McMullen-Laird.

“For a year? Yeah. Like a gallon Ziplock bag?” asked David.

“Uh huh,” said McMullen-Laird. “Yeah, it usually fits in there.”

I found that hard to believe until she showed me a photo.

“I would say people are generally shocked,” said McMullen-Laird.

And it’s not just individuals. Ann Arbor businesses are also entering the race to zero.

At deli icon Zingerman's, staples like olives, cheese, and meat, can be packed in returnable containers— joining a growing number of restaurants looking to reduce plastic waste.

“When you’re ready to return, all you have to do is drop right here in the drop box,” said David.

If you want to avoid plastics altogether, in Ann Arbor, you can at places like “By the Pound.” Shoppers can bring their own refillable jars and fill them up as they please. Go plastic-free on pantry staples- like spices, to rice, to pretzels and for your non-food needs, you’ve got BYOC Co.- a refill station for everything from dish soap to detergents.

“We’ve seen in the last decade, a huge awareness shift,” said McMullen-Laird.

She’s tracked that shift through live zero waste, the organization she helped launch, that supports cities building the infrastructure.

“What grade would you give Ann Arbor in their ability to tackle this?” asked David.

“I would give them an A,” said McMullen-Laird.

An A for the town known as A- Squared.

“I’m very fortunate to live in this community where it is easier,” said Pollaski.

Uniquely leaning into a less wasteful life.

Every year, the city of Ann Arbor hosts an “A to Zero” awareness week with a number of events to educate and celebrate sustainability efforts. This year, it goes from June 4th-10th.

