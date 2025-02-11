Exclusive interview: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Big changes are coming to the Archdiocese of Detroit as Pope Francis has named Bishop Edward Weisenburger as the next Archbishop of Detroit, taking over after Archbishop Allen Vigneron's 15-year tenure.

FULL INTERVIEW: Detroit's next Archbishop talks about the future and the challenges he faces

Weisenburger will officially take over next month. Today, he sat down exclusively with me to talk about his new appointment, his vision for the future and the challenges ahead.

"It was quite a surprise it was not on my radar," Weisenburger says of his new posting.

His official installation will take place on March 18th at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament—a momentous occasion as he takes the reins of Michigan’s largest Catholic diocese.

"It felt very humbling," he says. Never in a million years as a seminarian. Thought I would have been a bishop, then to be asked to be an Archbishop in Detroit."

At 64 years old, Weisenburger is now responsible for leading 900,000 Catholics across 213 parishes—a significant challenge at a time when church attendance is declining nationwide. But he has spearheaded movement elsewhere.

"Can they grow? Of course, they can grow," he says. "Our space becomes sacred to us. So for us to be closing, I get it, it hurts, and we have to get to work."

Weisenburger isn’t new to leadership. Ordained in 1987, he’s served in Oklahoma City and, most recently, as the Bishop of Tucson since 2017, where he spearheaded growth.

And he's not afraid of controversy for the right cause - like immigration.

"They are not alone, and we stand firmly with them," he says. "The immigration system is broken, and it's important to always remind them the vast majority of people don't want to come here, they just don't want to starve to death."

Meanwhile, Archbishop Vigneron—a fixture in Detroit’s faith community since 2009—is preparing to say goodbye. He extended a warm welcome to his successor and will celebrate a farewell Mass on March 9th before assuming the title of Archbishop Emeritus of Detroit.

"He's carries a heavy load for so long, and he's done it with great love and affection," his successor says.