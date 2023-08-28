Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends first day at Forest Elementary School to talk about education budget

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was the first day of school in Eastpointe, and Forest Park Elementary School had a special visit from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The governor was happy to spread the news about her new education budget, called by some as transformational.

7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford got a chance to sit down with the governor to talk about some of the new education funding that will benefit students and families this school year.

The education budget is more than $24 billion for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 and it will benefit a lot of students and their families.

Several parents we spoke to Monday are overjoyed for their children to be returning to Forest Park elementary in Eastpointe this year, especially with new funding in the governor's budget earmarked for special needs students.

We were the only television crew to sit down with Whitmer exclusively, along with state Sen. Veronica Klinefelt. We talked to the governor about the much-needed increases in per-pupil spending and the $1.4 million that will provide free school meals.

“It’s saving families time in the morning but also saves families, what, $850 per student in their household over the course of the year,” Gretchen Whitmer said.

The governor visited classrooms and even congratulated Eastpointe's teacher of the year. The governor also says she understands the critical issues facing children who are still behind following the pandemic.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “How are we doing?

“Well, I think we’re seeing improvement and that’s a good thing. We cannot be content with the same lackluster results. We also have to be very sober about the fact that this pandemic took a huge toll on people emotionally, intellectually, socially,” Whitmer said.

Parents at the school were pleasantly surprised by the governor's visit and talk of more funding for tutoring and after-school programs and funding that allows more families to enroll in Michigan's state-funded preschool program.

Klinefelt, who handles this district, helped fight for a half million in funding for a new pool at Eastpointe High School.

The budget increases per-pupil spending from $9,150 to $9,608. The governor says it's the highest per-pupil funding in state history.

All of the improvements are welcoming news not just in Eastpointe but across the state of Michigan.

Early childhood funding is another bright spot for education; parents and lawmakers believe it will make a major difference in the preparedness for future generations.

