Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks with 7 Action News after signing red flag gun law

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rally on the steps of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak was the backdrop for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing the red flag gun law Monday.

Those impacted by violence shared their emotional stories in front of dozens in the crowd. Then 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford got a chance to speak with the governor one on one inside the courthouse about the importance of this day.

WXYZ’s Clifford asked, “What does it mean to you to sign the red flag gun law today?”

“It’s a sign that we are taking very seriously. The opportunity to make improvements in Michigan law, that will hopefully keep people safer. This, in combination with the Secure Storage which I signed about a month ago, as well as background checks,” Whitmer said. “These are policies that are overwhelmingly supported by Michiganders. Overwhelmingly supported by gun owners.”

The governor says these gun laws are supported by the majority of people who live in Michigan including gun owners. And while there are those who give pushback, her ultimate goal is to keep people safe.