Groundbreaking held for southwest Detroit complex that will include affordable housing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ground was broken today on what is expected to be a transformative project in southwest Detroit.

What is now a vacant lot in an area that is thriving will soon provide something the community desperately needs - affordable housing.

It’s at the corner of Bagley and 16th Street in the shadow of the Michigan Central Station.

Work will soon get underway on what will be known as the Brooke on Bagley.

Coming soon? Apartments, retail space, outdoor recreational areas, and crucial for this growing community - affordable housing.