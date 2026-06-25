Macomb County Elder Justice Alliance helps 90-year-old romance scam victim avoid eviction

(WXYZ) — For many older adults, abuse doesn't come from a stranger. It comes from someone they know and trust. About a month ago, we introduced you to an elderly Eastpointe couple that nearly got evicted - until Macomb County's Elder Justice Alliance got involved.

Now we're back with a 90-year-old who was also on the verge of eviction, but for a very different reason, and tonight I'm showing you how this unique team of professionals came together to help save the day again.

At 90 years old, Nancy Fahringer thought she had found companionship on Facebook.

"And he talked me into going on WhatsApp. He said that no one could trace it," she says.

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Instead, she became the victim of a romance scam. The man promised her marriage and a home on a lake. By the time her family learned what was happening, Nancy had lost nearly $7,000.

"Before it got to the family, she was almost evicted," says her niece, Laura.

Facing eviction and overwhelmed by what had happened, Nancy's family turned to the Macomb County Elder Justice Alliance. The alliance brings together law enforcement, prosecutors, legal aid attorneys, victim advocates, and case managers to protect older adults from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

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"Sixty to ninety percent of perpetrators are known to the older adults," says the director of the Senior Justice Alliance, Sheila Cote.

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Experts estimate that only one in twenty-four cases of elder abuse is ever reported. Many victims stay silent because the person harming them is usually someone they know and trust.

"Sometimes people don't want to call law enforcement. They're afraid to. We need to be that conduit for them," says Macomb County Executive and former Sheriff Mark Hackel.

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The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is also part of the effort.

"You'll be surprised how many seniors will tell you how they got scammed," says Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

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Lucido spends much of his time speaking at churches, senior centers, and community groups, helping older adults recognize the warning signs.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel helped launch the state's elder justice initiative in 2019.

"There's help for you. There's so many resources out there that are available," Nessel says.

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For many seniors, help starts with someone willing to listen.

"Case management is so important because you're providing that trusting and supportive relationship," says Jennifer Wilczek, lead case manager with the Office of Senior Services in Macomb County.

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And when dozens of agencies work together, solutions often come faster.

"I find they're very grateful. You almost made a lifelong friend," says Mark Hansel, Co-Responder on the C.A.R.E unit at Sterling Heights Police Department

For Nancy, that network became a lifeline. Her niece says that when the situation seemed impossible, the alliance brought everyone together.

"They were the glue in a crisis," Laura says.

The group connected resources and support that helped Nancy move to a safer home closer to family.

Today, Nancy is safe, surrounded by family and living independently.

Her story is a reminder that elder abuse and financial exploitation can happen to anyone. But it's also proof that when a community comes together, one phone call can change a life.

Officials say if you suspect elder abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation, don't wait. Reach out to Adult Protective Services, local law enforcement, or a trusted family member.

They say the sooner someone asks for help, the more likely they can prevent a crisis before it becomes a tragedy.

