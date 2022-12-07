Metro Detroit non-profit organizations serving the homeless are doing their best to help families struggling

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The number of people without housing is growing and there are not enough beds in shelters.

“We’re literally maxed out,” said Cheryl Johnson from COTS-Peggy's Place.

For Rosalind, who did not want to be identified other than by her first name, finding help with housing meant breaking up her family.

“When I tried to get in a shelter, they wanted to separate us, I said no, I want us to stay together,” said Rosalind.

Peggy’s Place, which is part of COTS and only two years old, offered families a safe haven and to stay as one.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “What does that mean for you to have a place not only to bring your son but also to even get him help mentally?”

“I felt great,” said Roslyn.

One heartbreaking trend, the number of children who are homeless has gone up 50% year over year.

Peggy’s Place is serving 100 kids right now, but their mission is to give families tools to never return.

“We go to long-haul, that means even after a family leaves here, the coach is following five years along with the child,” said Johnson.

Many shelters only open doors to single men but families and single women are most in jeopardy of landing on the street.

“A lot of people don’t know this is for families,” said Clifford.

“In our definition of families, Carolyn, is any adult person that is accompanied by a child,” said Johnson.

When it comes to education and the number of kids counted as absent is through the roof in Detroit but is often linked to unstable housing.

Walking into the learning lab at Peggy’s place, we find kids doing online learning, or receiving tutoring, or just completing their classwork.

Homelessness also brings on a host of other problems such as anxiety and depression, and kids are most at risk.

“What we’ve done, is expanded our children’s services so we have people who come in and focus directly with our kids,” said Johnson.

“When families land here during the holidays it’s a tough time? “asked Clifford.

“It is a very tough time, we are committed to making sure that they are having a great Christmas,” said Johnson.

That means not only toys, but a Christmas families can share together.

If you able to help: COTS-Peggy's Place

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, we've added several links below.