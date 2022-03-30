Metro Detroit student among 100 selected for Disney Dreamers Academy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kids across the world dream of going to this magical place called Disney, but on this occasion, it was more about lessons for dreamers of the future.

Every year, 100 amazing high school students across the country are selected to spend four days at the Disney Dreamers Academy. This year, one metro Detroit student was among the lucky bunch.

Miyana Holden from Bloomfield Hills was selected to attend. 7 Action News caught up with her and her mother, who went along as a chaperone, as they were packing up to leave for the big trip.

“That was super crazy because they chose my application,” Miyana said.

Both were excited to attend the trip.

“I think I am more excited than she was because I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'” Miyana’s mother Aireka Holden said.

If you've never heard of the Disney Dreamers Academy, 2022 marks its 15th year. Students write essays and answer questions about their dreams and aspirations of becoming everything from musicians to actresses.

For Miyana, her dream is “to be a filmmaker and producer and to advocate for minorities in film.”

She says she looks up to producers like Shonda Rhimes and Issa Rae.

Miyana had to answer a series of questions to be considered to attend. For a question regarding social issues, she told them she values educational equality.

“I feel that people don't have equal opportunities and I feel that's unfair,” she said.

Miyana has a little brother who has autism and can't speak for himself. Her mom says Miyana is his biggest advocate.

“She said that he inspired her because he has to work 10 times as hard than she has to just to learn one task,” Aireka Holden said.

So for Miyana, this trip is much more than just dreaming for herself. She and all the students who came to Disney with their parents want to make their mark on the world.

“She's not just saying, oh I want to be a filmmaker and I want to go to Hollywood and I want to be famous,” Aireka Holden said. “She's saying I want to change the world. That makes me so proud."

This year's Disney ambassador, Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed lifelong dreamer Kelly Rowland, could not agree more.

“Just the fact that they have these huge dreams and they are so young and they can already see such amazing things for themselves. We need them, we need them to change the world,” Rowland said.

It was a trip full of fun and mentorship, believing dreams really do come true.

“I want to take something from this and apply it,” Miyana said.

