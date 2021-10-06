Mom seeks justice for son killed in a horrific car accident by a wrong-way driver

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An unending heartache for a Taylor mom who just wants justice for the tragic and horrific death of her 27-year-old son.

He was killed in a wrong-way driver crash nearly a year ago.

We sat down with Misty Brown to learn about her courageous fight that may finally see light at the end of a long-fought battle.

Brown has a heart of gold. As a medical tech at Children's Hospital, she brings joy to kids. but that joy turned to sorrow. In August of 2012 bullets rang out at a party on Coyle and Fenkell. Her son DaRon Brashears was only 23.

“These guys were trying to shoot someone else, and everyone was running, and it just so happened my son got shot in the back,” said Misty Brown.

Gone too soon. DaRon's killer was never convicted.

Then a year ago August, another heart-piercing tragedy. Her 27-year-old son Gregory Due was killed in a violent car crash by a wrong-way driver, burned beyond recognition.

“People were trying to get him out to save him when the fire was small, and no one could get him out,” said Brown. “He was really hit hard to where the other driver's engine flew out 100 feet.”

Raising two daughters, another son only 21, and adopting two nephews, this mom is still waiting for justice. The wrong-way driver with no insurance and driving a vehicle registered to someone else spent two weeks in the hospital and walked away.

“How do you take a life and you're still free never charged at all,” said Brown.

But Misty, who has seen a psychiatrist due to her overwhelming grief, has not been sitting idly by. She has been on the phone repeatedly with Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office looking for answers and for justice.

“This has been ongoing for over a year now,” said Brown.

Misty reached out to us for help.

We called The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and they quickly sent us this response. It reads in part:

WCPO received the warrant request for the case from the MSP a year later on August 1st, 2021. We initially thought we did not have the warrant request because the name of the victim on the paperwork was not Mr. Due. The trooper in charge of the case listed himself as the victim and when we searched our system, Mr. Due’s name did not appear.

Carolyn Clifford asked Misty the message she wanted Prosecutor Kym Worthy to hear?

“I would say please, please, please, please, help me get justice for my son,” said Brown.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office gave us this update quote:

"WCPO has now reviewed the warrant. However, in order to complete the review, they are requesting further investigation by MSP. This information is needed before a formal decision can be made regarding charges. “

They will update us once a decision is made.

For Misty at least after a year of waiting, her search for justice moves forward. Meantime with only one son left, she remains fearful.

“I'm scared to let them live because I'm scared to lose again,” said Brown.

But in her heart, she believes her fight for one means justice for all.

“I'm hoping this reaches out to a lot of families to not give up on their loved ones and I'm hoping this will change the justice system in some kind of way,” said Brown.

The man who shot and killed Misty's first son was never charged but he is behind bars on a 40- year sentence after carjacking and attacking a senior citizen.

We will stay on top of this story until an answer to charges is given so this mom will at least have closure.