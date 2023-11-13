Need for donations grows as inflation weighs on 2023 holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It is about two weeks from Thanksgiving and shelters across the metro Detroit area like COTS Peggy's Place are full. This is at a time when the number of people in need is through the roof.

“I've had some emotional challenges. I've had some suffering with depression and anxiety,” said Margret Morant, a survivor of domestic violence. “That is one of the strongest hurdles I've had to face in my life."

After losing her home and income, she and her 10-year-old son were fortunate to find space at COTS Peggy's Place in Detroit.

“Through the wonderful staff here and through medication, I have found myself at a better place than I've been in years,” said Morant.

COTS Peggy's Place joins the list of nearly all shelters in the metro Detroit area that are full to capacity. Every year COTS Peggy's Place provides nearly 36,000 nights of shelter for 427 families.

"The first night I slept here, that was the first peaceful night of sleep that I've had in years,” said Morant.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “How do you feel being here with your mom?”

“At first, I thought it was going to be disgraceful and not so good,” said Ezekiel Moore, staying with mom at COTS Peggy's Place.

But he quickly realized he could make friends and feel welcome.

“People at the front desk are so loving and so kind and amazing. I really love it here,” said Moore.

Transition out of the shelter is the goal. Margret is receiving computer training for employment when she leaves, but that takes money.

According to Giving USA's2023 report an estimated $500 billion has been given to charities, but that's a decline of 10.5% after adjusting to inflation.

COTS Peggy's Place has seen a drop in small business, corporate, and foundation donations.

“What do you do when you see that drop-off and the need rising?” asked Clifford.

“We continue to engage, we continue to tell the story, we continue to help people understand that the need still exists and so those who can still give can still step up,” said Aisha Morrell-Ferguson, COTS Chief Development Officer.

As with many Detroiters, COTS Peggy's Place was hit with flooding in the basement where they store donations, a tough blow with the holidays coming.

“The things we stand in need of the most include toys for the holiday, gift cards, and other items that teens can receive,” said Morrell-Ferguson.

They also need diapers, especially larger sizes, towels, sheets, pajamas, socks, and black hair products and that is just a brief list.

Most importantly they give you love and support to help you get out of your situation no matter what they may be to guide you towards your future to make sure this does not happen again)

All of the donations needed to help families at COTS Peggy's Place can be delivered no earlier than November 28, 2023, which is Giving Tuesday at the Pal Recreation Center where they will have trucks ready to load up so please give if you can.