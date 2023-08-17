Oakland County leaders announce a $100 million investment to redevelop downtown Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Significant changes are coming to the landscape of Pontiac, along with hundreds of Oakland County employees.

Leaders announcing a $100 million investment to redevelop downtown, with hopes it will all equate to a more vibrant Pontiac.

“This could be a catalyst for the redevelopment of downtown Pontiac that many of us remember from our youth,” said Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive.

Pontiac, a city that saw the county government move away from downtown in the 1960s, is about to see a return.

“There’s one downtown that has not seen the love and the investment it deserves the last several decades. And that is one of our most important downtowns because it's our county seat,” said Coulter.

The county is buying up two skyscrapers, where 500 Oakland County employees will move in.

“We said we were going to budget with a lease of equity and reinvest in places that have been neglected,” said State Senator Jeremy Moss.

The move, a first, but not the only step in a new chapter for Pontiac.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “Time and time again, people at the podium there said this place has suffered from disinvestment. Does that change now?”

“It has changed in a big way. And in more ways than one. Certainly, the county’s reinvestment in our downtown changes the dynamics with the county that have gone on for many many decades,” said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel.

Part two of the massive, $100 million plus Pontiac investment impacts downtown. It’s already set up for success, but its growth has been stifled by the dead end of the Phoenix Center. That’s about to change.

“Saginaw Street. The main street of Oakland County, that’s been bifurcated by this ugly parking garage for over 40 years now, so reconnecting the integrity of our downtown by reconnecting our main street,” said Greimel.

The Phoenix Center and its parking structure are set to be demolished allowing Saginaw to once again pass through. The city will gain a 2-acre public space in the process. The one-two punch, welcomed by area businesses.

“I think it's apropos that they are tearing down the Phoenix Center for the rebirth of the city. And it will be great for more people to come to Pontiac and see how great it truly is,” said Andrew Poehlman, Fillmore13 Brewery.

Also included in this is debt relief connected to the Phoenix Center which was costing taxpayers roughly $80,000 a month.

All of this is still a way off. For the demolition, the bidding process has to happen first. And Oakland County hasn't decided which departments will move yet. The old GM building they’ll be moving into needs some rehab. At the end of next year, beginning of 2025 is the expectation for the move.