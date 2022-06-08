Precautions needed with COVID still present in community and summer events ahead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today the state released the latest COVID-19 numbers: 18,453 new cases over the last seven days. That breaks down to an average of 2,636 cases per day. It's down slightly from the week before -- which saw closer to 2,791 cases per day.

These numbers come after nearly 40 people tested positive for COVID after attending the Mackinac Policy Conference, which is 3% of attendees.

So now with big summer events coming up, we went in search of answers for what precautions you need to take.

Loretta Bush is the President and CEO of the Authority Health Popoff Family Health Center on Mack Avenue on Detroit’s east side. It’s been under her leadership for three years and this community relies on this clinic for health care.

When she learned of an uptick in people testing positive from the Mackinac Policy conference last week, she was worried because she had a front-row seat.

“It was disturbing. You know, whenever you are gathering in a large crowd, there’s a possibility because, certainly, COVID has not gone away,” said Loretta Bush of Popoff Health Center.

According to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s post on Monday, there were 1,347 attendees at the MPC, and they had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. The Chamber said 14 people took advantage of the testing option.

Dr. Ali Shuayto of Medcare Urgent Care in Redford Township says people heading to big events - whether graduations, proms, or weddings - need to be smart.

“We all know that the 100% accurate either. There is always going to be slips through the cracks,” said Dr. Ali Shuayto.

The owner of At Your Service Party Rental is decorating for two proms on Friday and a wedding in her backyard Friday.

“We’re doing the best that we can. We are taking precautions,” said Tanya Matthews from At Your Service Rental.

As for Bush, whose clinic sees at least 100 patients a week? Bottom line you must be smart, get tested, mask up if you are concerned, and consider your own risk before heading to big events.