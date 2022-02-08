Royal Park Hotel pizza kits raising money for Tate Myre Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford Strong is now playing out on the basketball court, in the stands, and throughout schools and communities across southeast Michigan. The ongoing fundraising efforts are taking many forms and at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester – it’s Pizza with Purpose.

Like many local businesses, the Royal Park Hotel has several team members with close ties to Oxford High School. In an effort to partner in support, Royal Park is bringing back Pizza with Purpose to raise money for the Tate Myre Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, founded by his family through the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester.

Park 600, the restaurant inside the hotel, is selling pizza kits through this Thursday with all the ingredients to make two pepperoni pies at home.

Chef Boris Jovanoski took me behind the counter for a show and tell demonstration. In 8 to 10 minutes in your own oven, you can make your own pie.

Throughout the pandemic, the program has helped multiple groups, and given the school tragedy in Oxford, this is one more way to help with a portion of the proceeds going to the Tate Myre Endowed Scholarship. The pizza kit also comes with a dozen freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

The Tate Myre Memorial Endowed Scholarship fund will provide graduating Oxford High School students with financial aid for college tuition.

Each pizza kit is $42 + tax – also in honor of Tate’s football jersey #42. The kits include provisions for two pizzas (pizza dough, San Marzano tomato sauce, a cheese blend, and pepperoni) and a dozen house-made chocolate chip cookies baked by one of our employees – and a relative of Tate’s.

Additional options include cauliflower crust for $4 more and also beer and wine beverage add-ons.

Orders can be placed through 4 p.m. Feb. 10 by calling PARK 600 at 248.453.8732 or order online at Eventbrite