Second Annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Alumni Come Home Gala will highlight DPSCD talented students

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's time for the Second Annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Alumni Come Home Gala. As you recall Winfrey passed away last year after a long battle with cancer and not too long after came the first gala he helped launch.

This is a weekend of celebration for Detroit Public Schools and DPS Community District alumni to come together. The kickoff is all about the kids and highlighting their talents here at the amazing Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit.

DPSCD's Evening of Fine Arts

On stage at the famous Fox Theatre where stars of old and new have appeared. You will see the stars of the future from Detroit singers, dancers, a jazz band, and more.

Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Alumni Come Home Gala highlights talented students

The DPSCD kids are beyond thrilled to have this opportunity.

We went to both the Detroit School of Arts and Cass Tech to get a glimpse of a few of the acts that will grace the stage tonight.

The award-winning harpist group from Cass Tech. They just returned from Chicago winning a competition there.

This is a big night for these students to show off their talents, some of them hoping to continue growing their talents in college and my favorite is always the grace of dancers.