Southeast Michigan littered with twisted trees, mangled metal and snapped power lines in storms' wake

BROWNSTOWN TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Brownstown Township Emergency Management has set up a distribution site to help with cleanup and there is a lot. Twisted trees, mangled metal, and snapped power lines litter the township.

“After I looked outside, I knew something was wrong,” Sherrie Gracia, Brownstown Twp resident.

Sherrie Gracia was half asleep when the storm began to barrel down.

“I heard a big boom, looked outside and it was just like it felt like we were in a tornado. Everything was flying all over the place,” said Gracia.

“The steps were like, get the dog and take and go downstairs,” said Gracia.

Outside her home, a shed lifted onto power lines nearby an entire fence line - gone.

A power line pole snapped in half. Wayne County Emergency Management handed out cleaning supplies and ice to keep refrigerators cool.

Just east, in Gibraltar, a portion of a roof ripped off another is folded over.

In Sherrie’s backyard - more damage.

“A buckled garage of course,” said Gracia. “My girlfriend across the street, her trees are completely destroyed. It looks like they were twisted. Just everything was destroyed.”