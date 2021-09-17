The Detroit Club, open for nearly 130 years, undergoes 'spectacular' renovation

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Club's four-story building has stood at the corner of Cass Ave. and Fort St. in Downtown Detroit since 1892.

For most of its 129 years, the doors opened only to members of the club and their guests.

“It’s remarkable, they don’t make it like this anymore, certainly do not," Club President Lynn Uralli said recently to our Dave LewAllen.

Uralli still marvels at the hand-carved woodwork on the huge fireplace – a striking feature of the main dining room.

“You feel special to be in the room but it’s also warm and inviting," she said.

Most rooms in the 40,000-square-foot clubhouse got a refresh or total makeover.

The basement was turned into a fitness and wellness center with massage rooms and an incredible saltwater jacuzzi.

There are 11 hotel suites that are a feature on the second floor, each uniquely furnished and available to guests. The fourth floor has 10 larger estate suites.

“It couldn’t be run of the mill. It had to be spectacular, so every room stands on its own," Uralli said. “They all have king estate beds, grand furniture, beautiful linens."

There's a cigar bar on the third floor that's very popular with members, according to Uralli. The wine cellar was also added during the renovations.

In the 1950s, the club had a thousand members, including many of the city’s business and political elite. Uralli and her team have had to build membership back from zero. There are now 136 dues-paying members and she expects the number to keep growing.

Opening the club to the public should help.

“Long time people who have lived in Detroit their entire lives, just don’t know, they don’t know what they don’t know," she said. "Now they have the opportunity to come in and enjoy this amazing space.”

For many – dinner at Bohemia, the club’s 64-seat restaurant, may be an entrée into the club.

Chef Bobby Rosenberger is currently cooking up a new menu.

“Chef Bobby does a wonderful job curating. I guess today he made a lacquered lamb, which is going to be on his fall menu," Uralli said. “He just does everything from scratch and he just comes up with these brilliant twists.”