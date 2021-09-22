The Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant is a favorite in the Downriver community

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a little flavor of Budapest in Southgate, Mi. As photographer John Ciolino shows us, a family's dream of running a Hungarian restaurant has turned into a Downriver favorite.

The restaurant has been in the Downriver community for almost 30 years and is owned and operated by the Szatmari family.

Steve and Darling Szatmari along with their daughter, Jennifer, are very passionate about The Hungarian Rhapsody Restaurant.

During the pandemic lockdown, they continued with curbside pick-up and now are glad to be serving their community in the dining room again.