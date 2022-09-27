YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit celebrating 170 years with tribute concert honoring Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is celebrating its 170th birthday. While doing so it is honoring its core values of caring inclusion honesty, responsibility, and respect. The special celebration includes a tribute concert to the late queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.

Tonight, they are holding a tribute concert to the late queen of soul Aretha Franklin with her cousin Brenda Franklin-Corbett who was her backup singer and native Detroiter Freda Payne.

Brenda performed as Aretha’s background singer for over 50 years.

The money raised will help continue to serve this community but when people think about the YMCA they think about exercise and sports, but it offers so much more they do college tours, have scholarships for kids to go to summer camp and they take kids on trips to see America. Their motto, they impact lives from the cradle to their career.

Cornelius Sims has been a part of this amazing YMCA for 24 years. First, as a dad bringing his kids here and now as a volunteer and mentor to youth.

His daughter who is a graduate student works here; he believes the YMCA helped her become the woman she is today.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “What kind of difference did it make in your life?”

“They teach you different values, honesty, caring and those are just a couple you can take those values and use them in your everyday life,” said Corinthia Sims.

This YMCA is named after John and Marlene Boll. They gave some of the seed money to build this state of art facility 16 years ago.

Sadly, John Boll passed away this summer as the Y began celebrating its 170th anniversary complete with a family block party.

Bolls donated $500,000, $200,000 of which went to a brand-new playground, and $300,000 transformed the theatre.

One of Y's core values is respect which is why they decided what better way to celebrate than a tribute concert to Detroit's late queen of soul Aretha Franklin.

There are 150 seats in this intimate theatre and all of the money raised tonight will help the YMCA supports children and families.

