Community food program to provide a ‘Hunger-Free Summer’ for Southeast Michigan kids

They say hot months in the state are always a challenge as school lunch programs come to a halt. And now, due to the pandemic, the situation has gotten worse. But Gleaners Community Food Bank is ready to turn things around with their ‘Hunger-Free Summer’ program.

The initiative ensures that kids and their families have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer.

This year’s program has multiple distribution models set up along with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

For example, a family can get groceries at certain locations, while have pre-prepared breakfast and lunches at others.

There is also the opportunity for mobile delivery.

Gleaners said last year they distributed nearly 64 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

If you would like to help support the ‘Hunger-Free Summer' program then head over to hungerfreesummer.org or text the word ‘Food’ to 2877877.