Community forum addresses anti-Semitism, safety in metro Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is trying console the community after a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks.

With the most recent incident taking place at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, leaders felt it was an appropriate place to bring people together Wednesday night.

Religious leaders were joined by law enforcement to provide updates on the investigation and their safety plans going forward.

Some only went to Wednesday’s event because they say there's safety in numbers.

"There is definitely much more anti-Semitism than I have ever seen in my lifetime," community member Debra Silver said.

Temple Beth El was filled with people who don't want to live in fear just for being who they are.

"We are all very much concerned not just for us, but for our children, too. And it's important they learn how to take care of themselves," another member of the community Hilary Mellin said.

On Dec. 2, Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly targeted Temple Beth El while pre-school children were being dismissed. Police say he verbally attacked a mother and her two kids using racial slurs.

"Too often, I think it sort of marginalizes, this is a small incident, oh, nobody got hurt, nobody was killed. You need to stop this. We need to stop this. We need to come out and speak out against it," said Steven Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

He says that's why the Jewish Federation held the forum, shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that he's held accountable because yes, we have free speech, but it is not limitless," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at the meeting.

McDonald says Chokr is facing two counts of ethnic intimidation. It’s something she said was a no-brainer.

Between the conversations and the legal action, leaders are hoping to give the community a peace of mind.

"There's a lack of tolerance. There is a lack of being polite. There's a lot of things going on that hopefully maybe by speaking and being together, we could come to some little resolve," Mellin said.

According to the FBI, American Jews make up about 2% of the U.S. population but are the targets of nearly 60% of religious bias crimes.