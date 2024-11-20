Community groups team up to donate 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the Midwest Independent Retailers Foundation is teaming up with United Community Family Services (UCFS) and Capuchin Soup Kitchen to make sure that 1,200 local families do not go without a meal.

In Troy on Tuesday, the organizations gathered to prepare for the big turkey giveaway on Friday.

"We get to help out our local community and provide food for them," Lutfi Abu-shanab, a volunteer, said.

Many families are preparing for a festive Thanksgiving meal, but for some, the reality of putting food on the table can be a challenge. 1,200 families have been pre-selected this year to get a meal.

"We've seen a steady increase in the last four to five years," Courtney Morrow, the grant manager for UCFS, said.

Morrow said the need is more than ever as more people are utilizing their services.

"Last year, we served 800 families for our Thanksgiving food pantry. This year, we are anticipating 300 to 400 more," she said.

The Midwest Independent Retailers Foundation donated 400 turkeys, along with bags of sides and essential items.

"We'll be providing turkeys and the regular trimmings for Thanksgiving," Morrow said.

Abu-shanab is a volunteer and helps out every Tuesday and at food pantries on Friday.

"I just love being there to feed those families. I mean a lot of these people really need it, especially during the holiday weekend," Abu-shanab said.