Community leaders demand AG drop charges against U-M students in pro-Palestine protest

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Community leaders served a stern message to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday, after she recently filed charges against nearly a dozen people involved in a pro-Palestinian protest in Ann Arbor.

Some of those charged were University of Michigan students and alumni.

"Our students are not criminals, they're leaders," Executive Directive of the American Muslim and Empowerment Network Rex Nazarko said. "They are the heart of our community, the conscience of our society, and the torch bearers of change as history has proven time and again in our country and beyond."

This comes just days after Nessel completed her review of the May University of Michigan protest incidents regarding the war in Gaza.

The leader of American Human Rights Council, Imad Hamad, hopes his message to Nessel is loud and clear.

"Drop the charges against the students, today, not tomorrow," Hamad said.

Also disappointed with Nessel's decision is physician, Alaa Ali. Born and raised in Gaza, he says he is taking it even more personally.

"Everyday I open my WhatsApp and I hope that I'm not receiving any bad news," Ali said.

He said the protests here mean a lot to his family and other Palestinians in Gaza right now.

"My brother called me the other day and he said that some of them were taken to jail. He said please thank them for me. You're the only one standing by us. so it meant a lot to them," Ali said.

When we reached out to one of the students charged, she said she plans to speak out Friday when she and other students hold their own press conference.